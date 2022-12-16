Jonathan Gresham will finally get his hands on Eddie Edwards at Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

As noted, tonight’s Impact on AXS episode saw Edwards defeat Delirious in singles action. Gresham then made his return to the company by saving Delirious from a post-match attack. Gresham then spoke with Gia Miller and revealed that he has signed a new Impact contract, citing unfinished business with Edwards as the reason he returned. You can click here for footage of Gresham’s return and post-match interview, along with comments from Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore, and more.

In an update, Impact has now announced Gresham vs. Edwards for Hard To Kill.

Hard To Kill will mark the first singles match between the two veteran talents as Gresham defeated Edwards at WWR’s Project XX event on April 10, 2016 in Providence, RI.

The 2023 Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view will take place on Friday, January 13 from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Bully Ray vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Career vs. Title Match

Mickie James vs. Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace

Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

