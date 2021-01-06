Jazz vs. Jordynne Grace has been added to Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Genesis event.
The match was made after Grace and Jazz failed to defeat Havok and Nevaeh in a semi-finals match in the tournament to crown new Knockouts Tag Team Champions on this week’s Impact show.
Impact Genesis 2021 will air this Saturday from Skyway Studios in Nashville, exclusively on the Impact Plus platform. Below is the current card:
“I Quit” Match
TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose vs. Willie Mack
Jordynne Grace vs. Jazz
Super X Cup Tournament First Round Match
Suicide vs. Ace Austin
Super X Cup Tournament First Round Match
Daivari vs. Cousin Jake
Super X Cup Tournament First Round Match
Crazzy Steve vs. Tre Lamar
Super X Cup Tournament First Round Match
KC Navarro vs. Blake Christian
Super X Cup Tournament Semi-final Match
Suicide or Ace Austin vs. Daivari or Cousin Jake
Super X Cup Tournament Semi-final Match
Crazzy Steve or Tre Lamar vs. KC Navaarro or Blake Christian
Super X Cup Tournament Finals
Suicide or Ace Austin or Daivari or Cousin Jake vs. Crazzy Steve or Tre Lamar or KC Navarro or Blake Christian
