Jazz vs. Jordynne Grace has been added to Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Genesis event.

The match was made after Grace and Jazz failed to defeat Havok and Nevaeh in a semi-finals match in the tournament to crown new Knockouts Tag Team Champions on this week’s Impact show.

Impact Genesis 2021 will air this Saturday from Skyway Studios in Nashville, exclusively on the Impact Plus platform. Below is the current card:

“I Quit” Match

TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose vs. Willie Mack

Jordynne Grace vs. Jazz

Super X Cup Tournament First Round Match

Suicide vs. Ace Austin

Super X Cup Tournament First Round Match

Daivari vs. Cousin Jake

Super X Cup Tournament First Round Match

Crazzy Steve vs. Tre Lamar

Super X Cup Tournament First Round Match

KC Navarro vs. Blake Christian

Super X Cup Tournament Semi-final Match

Suicide or Ace Austin vs. Daivari or Cousin Jake

Super X Cup Tournament Semi-final Match

Crazzy Steve or Tre Lamar vs. KC Navaarro or Blake Christian

Super X Cup Tournament Finals

Suicide or Ace Austin or Daivari or Cousin Jake vs. Crazzy Steve or Tre Lamar or KC Navarro or Blake Christian

