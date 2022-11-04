AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe have been announced for tonight’s live AEW Rampage.

As seen in the video below, AEW has announced that WarJoe will face Gates of Agony’s Kaun and Toa Liona of The Embassy. Joe and Wardlow have recently had issues with The Embassy, and Joe retained over Brian Cage in the AEW Dynamite main event this week.

Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT will air live from the and we will have coverage at 10pm ET. Below is the full video with Joe and Wardlow, along with the updated Rampage card:

* Mike Tyson appears as guest commentator

* Ricky Starks will speak

* Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter vs. Madison Rayne and Skye Blue

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends against NJPW’s Katsuyori Shibata

* AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. The Gates of Agony

* More names for the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament at Full Gear will be revealed

