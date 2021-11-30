Cameron Grimes vs. Andre Chase has been added to tonight’s WarGames go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0.

This match will serve as a warm-up for Grimes as he prepares to face Duke Hudson in a Hair vs. Hair match at Sunday’s WarGames special event.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up:

* The final WarGames build

* Cameron Grimes vs. Andre Chase

* Joe Gacy hosts All-Inclusive Invitational

* Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde vs. Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly with the winners becoming the new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium for a title shot at WarGames

* Women’s WarGames Advantage Ladder Match: Dakota Kai vs. Kay Lee Ray

* Men’s WarGames Advantage Ladder Match: Fans will choose the participants

