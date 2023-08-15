Joe Coffey vs. Tyler Bate has been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT episode.

As seen in the clip below, Gallus confronted Bate as he signed autographs for fans outside of Friday’s NXT live event in Sanford, FL. The clip was uploaded by the NXT Anonymous account. Due to the back & forth between Coffey and Bate, WWE has now booked the two in a match on tonight’s live show.

This will be the third singles bout between Coffey and Bate in WWE. They fought to a double DQ on the November 28, 2018 edition of NXT UK. Bate then defeated Coffey on the August 25, 2022 NXT UK show, which was a NXT UK Title Tournament match. Bate’s last TV match was the win over Noam Dar just one week ago, to take possession of Dar’s replica NXT Heritage Cup. Coffey’s last TV match was a win over Tavion Heights on Friday’s NXT Level Up.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s NXT, along with the clip of Bate and Gallus from the weekend:

* More build for the NXT Heatwave special episode

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Family (Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) defend against The Dyad (Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) in the show opener

* Mustafa Ali will make an announcement

* Tyler Bate vs. Joe Coffey

* Trick Williams vs. Drew Gulak

* Blair Davenport vs. Dana Brooke

* Dijak vs. Wes Lee to determine who will challenge NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes at Heatwave on August 22

Handing titles back Embaressing https://t.co/sbzaKHTCXh — Joe Coffey (@Joe_Coffey) August 12, 2023

