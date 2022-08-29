A new match has been revealed for Tuesday’s Worlds Collide go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0.

WWE has announced that NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter will take on Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley in a non-title bout.

Chance and Carter recently declared that they want to be fighting champions, and that they will welcome all challengers. Nile and Paxley last teamed up on the August 2 NXT episode, in the Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match that saw Chance and Carter capture the vacant titles by defeating Nile and Paxley, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, plus Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz. Nile and Paxley were the second team eliminated after Chance dropped Paxley on her head but Jayne tagged herself in and stole the pin.

Now Nile and Paxley will move one step closer to securing a title shot if they can defeat Chance and Carter in Tuesday’s non-title match.

Below is the updated line-up for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode:

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley in a non-title match

* Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller

* Fallon Henley and NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Lash Legend and Pretty Deadly

* The Diamond Mine (Damon Kemp, NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers) vs. Gallus (Wolfgang, The Coffey Brothers)

