WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix will team up to face Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.

Tonight’s RAW opened up with The Grit Couple coming to the ring to call out The Judgment Day. The back & forth on the mic led to Phoenix issuing the challenge for Elimination Chamber. It was said that Ripley is on a WWE promotional tour, but Balor and Dominik Mysterio accepted the challenge on her behalf. The segment ended with Balor, Mysterio and Damian Priest triple teaming Edge until The Street Profits made the save.

This will be the second tag team match for Edge and Phoenix. Their first match was a win over The Miz and Maryse at the 2022 Royal Rumble event. Balor and Ripley have teamed up in six-person and eight-person matches, but this will be their first standard mixed tag team bout.

This tag team match is expected to lead to Edge vs. Balor at WrestleMania 39, perhaps inside Hell In a Cell.

The 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will air live on Saturday, February 18 from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Below is the updated card, along with related shots from RAW:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title

Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Elias or Montez Ford vs. Damian Priest or Angelo Dawkins vs. Austin Theory (c)

Elimination Chamber Match for a RAW Women’s Title Shot

Asuka vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya vs. Carmella or Mia Yim or Candice LeRae or Piper Niven

Winner will challenge RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.

Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley

