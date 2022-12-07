Isla Dawn vs. Alba Fyre is now officil for WWE NXT Deadline.

Dawn made her main NXT brand debut on November 15 by attacking Fyre during her Last Woman Standing with NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. The two have feuded since then. Tonight’s Deadline go-home show saw Dawn defeat Thea Hail, but Fyre attacked her after the match. WWE then confirmed Dawn vs. Fyre for Deadline.

The inaugural NXT Deadline Premium Live Event will take place this Saturday, December 10, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Below is the updated card:

NXT Title Match

Apollo Crews vs. Bron Breakker (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

The New Day vs. Pretty Deadly (c)

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match

Axiom vs. Grayson Waller vs. Joe Gacy vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. JD McDonagh

Winner earns future NXT Title shot.

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match

Zoey Stark vs. Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James vs. Indi Hartwell

Winner earns future NXT Women’s Title shot.

Isla Dawn vs. Alba Fyre

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on NXT Deadline.

