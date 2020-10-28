WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Jake Atlas has been announced for tomorrow’s Halloween Havoc edition of NXT on the USA Network.

This will be a non-title match. Atlas recently made it known that he was coming for Escobar’s title, and a win tomorrow would move him closer to a title shot.

NXT Halloween Havoc will air tomorrow night from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. We will have live coverage of the event as it happens. Below is the current card:

Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal: NXT North American Title Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest (c)

Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal: NXT Women’s Title Match

Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai (c)

Haunted House of Terror Match

Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis

Non-Title Match

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Jake Atlas

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

* Pat McAfee appears with NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

* Halloween costume contest between announcers Wade Barrett and Vic Joseph

Host: Shotzi Blackheart

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.