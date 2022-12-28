The Creed Brothers and Indus Sher will finally do battle at WWE NXT New Year’s Evil.

WWE has officially announced Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. Veer Mahaan and Sanga for the upcoming special edition of NXT.

Tonight’s taped NXT show saw Julius defeat JD McDonagh in singles action. After the match, Veer and Sanga confronted The Creeds from the apron, and said they are ready to face them now that Julius has proved himself. Indus Sher then announced that they will get their respect in two weeks at New Year’s Evil when they destroy Julius and Brutus.

The Creed Brothers and Indus Sher have been feuding since October when Veer and Sanga reunited to attack the brothers on the October 18 show. The match was teased to happen before New Year’s Evil, but a storyline injury to Brutus was the reason for the delay. However, Veer has been dealing with a “very minor” hand injury and WWE wanted him 100% for a big angle at WWE’s planned live event in India next month, but that event has been delayed until some time after April, so now they’re going ahead with Indus Sher vs. The Creed Brothers.

The NXT New Year’s Evil episode will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL, on Tuesday, January 3. Below is the updated card, along with related clips from tonight’s show:

NXT Title Match

Grayson Waller vs. Bron Breakker (c)

The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed) vs. Indus Sher (Veer Mahaan, Sanga)

