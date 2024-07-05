A new match and segment has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

On Friday evening, All Elite Wrestling confirmed an appearance by TNT Champion “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry, as well as Riho vs. Lady Frost in one-on-one action, for the July 6 episode.

Featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 7/6 show in Southaven, MS.

* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament: Adam Page vs. Jay White

* Toni Storm vs. Trish Adora

* MJF kicks off the show

* Mark Briscoe Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy vs. The Iron Savages

* Riho vs. Lady Frost

* We’ll hear from Jack Perry