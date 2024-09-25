The lineup for the debut episode of WWE NXT on The CW continues to take shape.

During the final WWE NXT on USA Network broadcast on September 24 in Orlando, FL., a new match and segment was announced for the card for the WWE NXT on The CW debut show on October 1 in Chicago, Illinois.

As noted, a Miz TV segment with an Oba Femi and Tony D’Angelo contract signing was announced for the 10/1 show to promote their title tilt on the 10/8 show in St. Louis, Missouri.

Additionally, the 10/1 show received the addition of a women’s tag-team contest, with Fatal Attraction taking on Jaida Parker and Lola Vice.

Previously announced for the WWE NXT on The CW debut next Tuesday night at 8/7c is Ethan Page vs. Trick Williams for the WWE NXT Championship with CM Punk as special guest referee, Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship, Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz in a Chicago Street Fight, as well as an appearance by WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair.

Make sure to join us here every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage.