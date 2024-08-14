The lineup for this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT continues to take shape.

TNA Wrestling confirmed that WWE NXT Superstar Riley Osborne will be competing in an Ultimate X qualifying match for TNA Emergence 2024 on this Thursday’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+.

Additionally, the 8/15 show will feature:

* TNA World Championship: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Josh Alexander

* Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz (with more than one referee)

* Moose vs. Mike Santana

* Jordynne Grace to speak

* Ultimate X Qualifier: Riley Osborne vs. Chris Bey vs. John Skyler