We have a new segment and match announced for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network.

First, NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King will be making an appearance. This will mark King’s first appearance since defending his NXT Heritage Cup Championship against Charlie Dempsey back on January 21.

Additionally, Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley will be facing off against Sol Ruca and Zaria.

🚨 🚨 🚨 @avawwe_ has some news regarding a HUGE tag team match in the Women’s Division for tonight’s #WWENXT! 📺 8ET/7CT on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/x24dVrmOgY — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 4, 2025

You can check out the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT below:

* A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller & Austin Theory) vs. Oba Femi & Trick Williams

* Karmen Petrovic vs. Kelani Jordan

* Ridge Holland vs. Stacks

* Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jacy Jayne

* Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria

* NXT Women’s Championship Summit featuring Bayley, Roxanne Perez, and Giulia.

* Charlotte Flair to appear.

* Lexis King to appear.

IShowSpeed took the place of Akira Tozawa during the 2025 men’s Royal Rumble match.

While Speed initially helped Bron Breakker eliminate Otis, he was then speared by Breakker and tossed over the top rope.

During a recent appearance on his “Impaulsive” podcast, Logan Paul commented on IShowSpeed’s appearance. He said,

“No, it was not my idea. I was told that Speed was coming to the Royal Rumble, then all of a sudden Triple H was like, ‘You’re in the Rumble.’ Speed is a superstar. A superstar. I watched the clip of him coming out for Gorilla, and him entering to 65,000 people. Looking like he had been there a thousand times. Huge pop as well. Crowd goes crazy. He comes, hits the Sewey. The whole arena, ‘Sewwwww.’ He’s never done this before, and took the nastiest bump ever from Bron Breakker. Thrown over the ropes, caught by Otis, thrown over the table.”

He added, “I asked him and he says he’s good but he’s in crutches and a neckbrace. The thing about Speed is he is obviously very physically capable. I’m tired of seeing him getting his ass kicked. In the WWE, Randy Orton, nasty RKO through a table. Now, Bron Breakker, spear. Otis threw him over a table. I want to see Speed kick some ass. It’s time for his get back.”

Earlier today, a press release was issued regarding the WWE Ring Boys lawsuit against WWE, Vince and Linda McMahon.

You can read the presser below:

Maryland Supreme Court Decision Allows WWE ‘Ring Boys’ Sexual Abuse Case to Move Forward

DiCello Levitt Continues To Seek Justice for Child Sex Abuse Survivors Who Allege the WWE and Vince and Linda McMahon Allowed and Enabled Abuse To Occur

NEW YORK – February 4, 2025 – A decision Monday by the Supreme Court of Maryland that upholds ending the statute of limitations on child sex abuse lawsuits will allow the child sex abuse case against World Wrestling Entertainment, LLC (WWE), Vincent K. McMahon and Linda McMahon (the McMahons), and TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) to move forward.

“The Maryland Supreme Court’s decision upholding the Maryland Child Victims Act, effectively eliminating any statute of limitations on child sex abuse lawsuits, is the right one, and we hope other states will follow Maryland’s lead,” said DiCello Levitt Partner Greg Gutzler who is leading the lawsuit against the WWE, McMahons, and TKO. “Survivors of sexual assault, especially children, often do not come forward for years or even decades after the abuse occurred. This delayed disclosure happens for numerous reasons—shame, fear, or manipulation—and it has too often prevented survivors from ever seeking justice and getting accountability. It also has allowed perpetrators to continue hurting countless innocent people.”

“My clients’ lives were destroyed by the defendants who allowed and enabled the open, rampant sexual abuse to occur for years. The abuse inflicted on my clients was inexcusable; they were mere children and had the right to expect that WWE executives would take action to protect them from the predators working within the WWE. We will bring light to their truth and fight for accountability and justice,” Gutzler added.

On October 23, 2024, DiCello Levitt and Murphy, Falcon & Murphy filed a lawsuit against the defendants on behalf of five survivors of sexual abuse. The survivors (John Does 1-5) were known within WWE as “Ring Boys,” underaged boys hired by the organization’s ringside announcer and ring crew chief Melvin Phillips Jr. to assist with errands and other tasks for WWE’s wrestling shows.

The underaged Ring Boys were groomed, exploited, and sexually abused by Phillips, who targeted children from broken homes. His sexual assaults occurred not only at the wrestling venues, but also in hotel rooms and other locations where Phillips would shuttle the boys in plain sight. Defendants were aware of the systemic and pervasive abuse but did not prevent or stop it. The FBI previously identified at least 10 Ring Boys abused by Phillips, but there are likely countless others who have suffered in silence for decades.

Since the lawsuit was filed in October, additional survivors have come forward to seek justice and accountability for what happened to them. Monday’s decision allows the case to proceed.

