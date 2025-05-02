The lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape in the final hours leading up to the live broadcast.

Just over an hour to go before the live three-hour blue brand prime time Friday night program goes on the air live on the USA Network from the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines, Iowa, a new match and segment has been announced.

Added to the advertised lineup for the May 2, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown is LA Knight vs. Damian Priest in one-on-one action, as well as Nia Jax’s follow-up appearance after her return and attack of WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton on last week’s show.

Previously announced for the 5/2 episode of SmackDown on USA is the WWE in-ring return of Aleister Black, who squares off against The Miz, as well as an appearance by Randy Orton, who challenges John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the “ONE LAST TIME” main event of the upcoming WWE Backlash: St. Louis premium live event on May 10.

