Orange Cassidy vs. Ethan Page is now official for the Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter tonight to announce Cassidy vs. Page after Dan Lambert issued a video insulting Cassidy, saying he epitomizes the “lazy undersized” wrestlers idolized by AEW fans. Lambert then issued the challenge on behalf of Page, and the match was made by Khan.

Cassidy is coming off a loss to IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion at Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, while Page defeated Serpentico on Monday’s Elevation episode, but lost to Miro earlier this month in a qualifier for the AEW All-Atlantic Title Fatal 4 Way at Forbidden Door, which PAC won.

Below is the updated announced line-up for tomorrow’s Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit:

* Forbidden Door fallout

* Christian Cage will speak

* Blood & Guts Match: The Blackpool Combat Combat Club & Friends (Claudio Castagnoli, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz) vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker)

* Orange Cassidy vs. Ethan Page

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on this week’s Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite. Below is Khan’s full tweet and the promo from Lambert:

Dan Lambert believes @orangecassidy epitomizes the “lazy undersized” wrestlers idolized by the AEW fans worldwide, & Lambert has challenged Orange Cassidy to face @OfficialEGO #EthanPage TOMORROW Live on

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite#BloodAndGuts

@ 8pm ET/ 7pm CT & 8pm PT on TBS! pic.twitter.com/bgNER52tEF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 29, 2022

Per the request of @AmericanTopTeam,@orangecassidy vs @OfficialEGO Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

Live On @TBSNetwork Tomorrow Night

@ 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT Thank you to everyone worldwide who supports @AEW and pro wrestling! See you all Tomorrow Night on TBS at #BloodAndGuts! https://t.co/JBtIsqQ3vz pic.twitter.com/AdSSlnSL6z — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 29, 2022

