A six-woman match has been added to the Fyter Fest Night 2 edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

AEW has announced that AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will team with Kiera Hogan and Leila Grey to take on Athena, Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander.

Wednesday’s Dynamite special will air live from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA. Below is the updated line-up:

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan and Leila Grey vs. Athena, Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander

* Brody King vs. Darby Allin

* Christian Cage and Luchasaurus vs. The Varsity Blonds

* ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta

* Barbed Wire Everywhere Match: Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston. The Jericho Appreciation Society will be hanging above the ring in a shark cage

