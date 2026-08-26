Tony Khan has added a women’s trios match to tonight’s AEW Dynamite lineup in Glasgow, Scotland.

AEW announced that Maya World, Alex Windsor & Jamie Hayter will team up against Persephone, Megan Bayne & Lena Kross on the All In go-home edition of Dynamite.

Tonight’s show is being held at the OVO Hydro and will air in Dynamite’s usual 8 p.m. Eastern time slot on TBS and HBO Max. The episode is being taped in advance of the broadcast.

The six-woman tag will serve as a preview of one of the title matches scheduled for All In this Sunday at Wembley Stadium. Bayne & Kross, collectively known as Divine Dominion, are set to challenge Windsor & Hayter of the Brawling Birds for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship.

There could also be implications for the TBS Championship. With champion Maya World and Persephone on opposite sides tonight, the match could set the stage for a singles title bout between the two.

For a complete preview of what to expect for the 8/26 episode of AEW Dynamite, click here.

AEW All In takes place this Sunday, August 30, at Wembley Stadium in London.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live AEW All In: London Results.