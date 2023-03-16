A new singles match has been announced for Friday’s taped St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Rampage.

AEW World Trios Champion Brody King will lock up with Daniel Garcia in Friday’s main event. This will be King’s first AEW singles match since losing the Coffin Match to Darby Allin on the August 10, 2022 Quake By The Lake edition of AEW Dynamite.

Wednesday’s Dynamite main event saw The House of Black (King, Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews) retain the AEW World Trios Titles over former champions The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks) and The Jericho Appreciation Society (Garcia, Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara). The finish saw Black and King hit Garcia with Dante’s Inferno for the pin.

Friday’s Rampage has a special start time of 11:30pm ET or as soon as the NCAA game ends on TNT. The episode was taped last night from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. You can click here for spoilers.

Below is the updated line-up for this week’s Rampage:

* AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs defends against Rey Fenix

* Taya Valkyrie makes AEW in-ring debut vs. local enhancement talent Eva Wallace

* Matt Menard and Chase Parker vs. The Bollywood Boyz

* AEW World Trios Champion Brody King vs. Daniel Garcia

After battling it out in the Trios Championship main event last night, JAS’s @GarciaWrestling will go one-on-one with #HouseOfBlack’s @Brodyxking TOMORROW on the #AEWRampage: St. Patrick’s Day Slam at 11:30pm ET/10:30pm CT, or immediately following the NCAA Tournament on TNT! pic.twitter.com/oT3ikArmiK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2023

