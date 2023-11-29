Impact Final Resolution will feature a Knockouts tag team match with Trinity and Jordynne Grace taking on Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw.

Trinity and Grace will be facing each other at TNA Hard To Kill in January, where Trinity will defend her Knockouts Title.

The event will be available to watch on IMPACT Plus on December 9th. Check out the current lineup below.

Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) vs. Josh Alexander & Zack Sabre Jr.

Digital Media Championship Match: Tommy Dreamer (c) vs. Deaner

Jake Something vs. Jason Hotch

Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel

Moose vs. Rhino

Trinity & Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Gisele Shaw