MLW has announced Jacob Fatu vs. Real 1 (nZo) in singles action for the upcoming Battle Riot IV match. They are billing this as a “first-time-ever” bout.

Fatu and Real 1 were previously announced for the 40-man Battle Riot IV main event as well.

However, MLW had 27 names confirmed for the Battle Riot IV match going into the weekend, but the listing included in today’s e-mail blast only has 25 names. The two names missing are Real 1 (nZo) and MicroMan. As we saw last week with names like Little Guido and Davey Richards, it’s possible that MLW will re-announce these entrants with their own individual announcements.

MLW is also teasing that more entrants will be announced, and that there will be surprise participants.

MLW Battle Riot IV will take place this Thursday, June 23 from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. The event will also be a MLW Fusion TV taping. Below is the updated card:

MLW World Heavyweight Title Match

Bandido vs. Alex Hammerstone (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the MLW World Middleweight Title

Lince Dorado vs. Arez vs. La Estrella vs. Myron Reed (c)

MLW National Openweight Title Match

Davey Richards vs. Alex Kane (c)

MLW Women’s World Featherweight Title Match

Brittany Blake vs. Taya Valkyrie (c)

Battle Riot IV 40-Man Match

Killer Kross, Lince Dorado, Marshall Von Erich, Ross Von Erich, MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kane, MLW World Tag Team Champion Calvin Tankman, MLW World Tag Team Champion EJ Nduka, Jacob Fatu, Matt Cross, Mini Abismo Negro, Lance Anoa’i, Juicy Finau, Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout, KC Navarro, Savio Vega, Ace Romero, Joel Maximo, Wil Maximo, La Estrella, Little Guido, Davey Richards, Warhorse, Ken Broadway, Mads Krügger, MLW World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed, other names TBA (Budd Heavy, Real 1, and MicroMan were previously announced but possibly pulled as they are no longer listed as match participants in the latest e-mail blast)

Winner receives a future World Title match at their choosing.

The Von Erichs vs. The Samoan SWAT Team

Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreras

Jacob Fatu vs. Real 1 (nZo)

