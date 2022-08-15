The National Wrestling Alliance has announced on Twitter that Da Pope will be taking on Rodney Mack on night one of the promotion’s upcoming 74th Anniversary pay-per-view from St. Louis Missouri.

At the NWA, we love a prize fight and some of the #NWAFam have been clamoring to see @DaBlackPope & @RDoggRodneyMack step in the ring together. Now we get it. At #NWA74, these talented fighters go to war! Will @AronsThoughts have anything to say about who wins? pic.twitter.com/JVWWuP0eLX — NWA (@nwa) August 15, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP:

NIGHT 1: SATURDAY, AUGUST 27

NWA World Women’s Title Match

Taya Valkyrie vs. Kamille (c)

NWA National Title Match

Cyon vs. Jax Dane (c)

NWA Junior Heavyweight Title Match

Kerry Morton vs. Homicide (c)

NWA World Tag Team Titles Match

La Rebelión’s Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450 vs. The Commonwealth Connection’s Harry Smith and Doug Williams (c)

Pope vs. Rodney Mack

Tables Match

Bully Ray vs. Mike Knox

Burke Invitational Gauntlet Match

Samantha Starr vs. Natalia Markova vs. KiLynn King vs. Angelina Love vs. Jennacide vs. Tootie Lynn vs. Max The Impaler vs. Missa Kate vs. Madi Wrenkowski vs. 1 participant TBA

Winner challenges the NWA World Women’s Champion on Night 2.

EC3 debuts vs. Mims

Matt Cardona vs. handpicked opponent TBA

Pre-show Match

The Country Gentlemen (Anthony Andrews, AJ Cazana) vs. Gold Rushhh (Jordan Clearwater, Marshe Rockett)

Pre-show Match

Luke Hawx vs. VSK

NIGHT 2: SUNDAY, AUGUST 28

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Match

NWA World Television Champion Tyrus vs. Trevor Murdoch (c)

NWA World Women’s Title Match

Burke Invitational Winner vs. Kamille (c) [or Taya Valkyrie]

Street Fight for the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles

The Hex’s Allysin Kay and Marti Belle vs. Pretty Empowered’s Ella Envy and Kenzie Paige (c)

Battle Royal to Crown the New NWA United States Tag Team Titles

Hawx Aerie’s Luke Hawx and PJ Hawx vs. Team Ambition’s Mike Outlaw and Camaro Jackson vs. The Fixers’ Jay Bradley and Wrecking Ball Legursky vs. The NOW’s Vik Dalishus and Hale Collins vs. The III Begotten’s Rush Freeman and Alex Taylor vs. Gold Rushhh’s Marshe Rockett and Jordan Clearwater vs. Ruff ‘n’ Ready’s D’Vin Graves and Diante vs. The Country Gentlemen’s Anthony Andrews and AJ Cazana vs. The Miserably Faithful’s Sal The Pal and Gaagz The Gymp vs. 1 team TBA

MLW National Openweight Title Match

Thrillbilly Silas vs. Davey Richards (c)

The legendary JJ Dillon will appear (possibly managing Battle Royal tag team)

Pre-show Match

TBA vs. TBA