The NWA announced on Sunday a new match for the NWA Powerrr Trip event, which is Rhett Titus vs. Colby Corino.
Rhett’s last match with NWA was in December 2021 at Hard Times 2 against Austin Aries.
The event will take place on February 12 at the Valor Hall in Oak Grove, Kentucky. Here’s the card:
NWA Women’s Championship Match
Kamille (c) vs. Taryn Terrell
8-Man Tag Team Match
Rush Freeman, Cyon, Alex Taylor & Mims vs. Jordan Clearwater, Marshe Rockett, BLK Jeez, & Tyrus (w/ Austin Idol)
Kylie Rae vs. Chelsea Green
Rhett Titus vs. Colby Corino
