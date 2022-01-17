The NWA announced on Sunday a new match for the NWA Powerrr Trip event, which is Rhett Titus vs. Colby Corino.

Rhett’s last match with NWA was in December 2021 at Hard Times 2 against Austin Aries.

The event will take place on February 12 at the Valor Hall in Oak Grove, Kentucky. Here’s the card:

NWA Women’s Championship Match

Kamille (c) vs. Taryn Terrell

8-Man Tag Team Match

Rush Freeman, Cyon, Alex Taylor & Mims vs. Jordan Clearwater, Marshe Rockett, BLK Jeez, & Tyrus (w/ Austin Idol)

Kylie Rae vs. Chelsea Green

Rhett Titus vs. Colby Corino