ROH announced via the Eck Files a new match for the weekend of August 21 on ROH TV.

The match will take place between Rey Horus and Demonic Flamita on the weekend of August 21 on ROH TV. It will be a no disqualification match.

This comes after Flamita left MexiSquad on the ROH 19th anniversary show. Horus won at ROH Best in the World, their most recent match.