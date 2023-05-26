Ten matches are now official for Impact Wrestling’s Under Siege event.

Impact has announced that the Countdown To Under Siege Pre-show will see Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Coven (Taylor Wilde, KiLynn King) go up against Death Dollz (Jessicka, Courtney Rush) in a non-title match.

Thursday’s go-home Impact saw Wilde defeat Jessicka. After the match, Jessicka was double teamed until Rush, the alter ego of Rosemary, ran out to make the save to set up the Countdown match.

The 2023 Impact Under Siege event will take place tonight, May 26 from the Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ontario, Canada. The Countdown To Under Siege pre-show begins at 7:30pm ET, live and for free on Impact Plus, YouTube and FITE. The main show then begins at 8pm ET, and will air live on FITE, Impact Plus and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders. We will have full coverage of the show. Below is the updated announced card:

No DQ Match for the Impact World Title

PCO vs. Steve Maclin (c)

Last Chance Match for the Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

If Grace loses, she can no longer challenge for the title as long as Purrazzo is champion.

Impact X-Division Title Match

Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

SUBCULTURE (Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster) vs. The Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)

#1 Contender’s Fatal 6 Way

Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Alex Shelley vs. Frankie Kazarian

Winner earns future Impact World Title shot.

Trinity vs. Gisele Shaw

Nick Aldis vs. Kenny King

The Design (Deaner, Kon, Angels) vs. Sami Callihan, Rich Swann and one mystery partner

Countdown To Under Siege Pre-show: Impact Digital Media Title Match

Dirty Dango vs. Joe Hendry (c)

Countdown To Under Siege Pre-show

Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Coven (Taylor Wilde, KiLynn King) vs. Death Dollz (Jessicka, Courtney Rush)

