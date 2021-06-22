A new tag team match has been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

WWE has announced that Io Shirai and Zoey Stark will team up to face Aliyah and Jessi Kamea of The Robert Stone Brand.

This match was made after Stark gave Shirai some back-up last week against NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions The Way. Aliyah and Kamea have had their eyes on the titles for a while now.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET via this link. Below is the updated card:

* Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Aliyah and Jessi Kamea

* Samoa Joe appears live after returning last week

* Million Dollar feud between Cameron Grimes and Million Dollar Champion LA Knight will continue after WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase was attacked by Knight last week

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida vs. Kyle O’Reilly in a non-title match

* Adam Cole will be in action against an opponent he chooses

* The encore of Franky Monet’s recent World Premiere

* The Diamond Mind opens up

* Hit Row vs. Ever-Rise

* More build for Great American Bash

