Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz has been announced for WWE Elimination Chamber.

Tonight’s RAW saw The Miz and Maryse do commentary while Rey and Dominik Mysterio faced RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy in a non-title match. At one point Rey and Miz had words, which led to The Miz shoving Dominik as he climbed to the top rope for a splash. Rey then ran over and knocked Miz to the floor. Dominik tried to follow-up with a top rope crossbody to Chad Gable, but he rolled through and The Mysterios lost the match. After the bout, Maryse entered the ring and distracted The Mysterios as Miz came from behind and sent Dominik to the floor. Miz then dropped Rey with a Skull Crushing Finale, and celebrated with Maryse as The Mysterios recovered.

This will be the first Miz vs. Mysterio TV singles match since the November 13, 2018 SmackDown, which Mysterio won. This will actually be their second match in Saudi Arabia as The Miz defeated Mysterio at Crown Jewel on November 2, 2018 in a WWE World Cup semi-finals match. Miz and Mysterio had another singles match that fall as Mysterio picked up a win on the October 23, 2018 SmackDown.

The WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will take place this Saturday, February 19 from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Kickoff pre-show will begin at 11am ET, and the main card will begin at 12pm ET. Below is the updated line-up, along with related shots from RAW:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Elimination Chamber Match for a RAW Women’s Title Shot

Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss

Bianca Belair will enter last. Winner will receive a WrestleMania 38 title match for the RAW Women’s Title.

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Lita vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Viking Raiders vs. The Usos (c)

Falls Count Anywhere Match

Madcap Moss vs. Drew McIntyre

Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz

