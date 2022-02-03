The SmackDown Tag Team Titles will be on the line at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

WWE announced today that The Usos will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Viking Raiders on February 19 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Erik and Ivar have been #1 contenders since winning a Fatal 4 Way on the January 14 SmackDown. The other teams were Mansoor and Cesaro, Jinder Mahal and Shanky, and Los Lotharios.

The 2022 WWE Elimination Chamber event will take place on Saturday, February 19 from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Below is the updated card:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Lita vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Viking Raiders vs. The Usos (c)

