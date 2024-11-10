WWE has announced a new match for Tuesday night’s episode of NXT.

Earlier today, the company announced that Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia will be teaming up to face off against Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson.

You can check out the updated lineup for Tuesday night’s edition of WWE NXT below:

* NXT Women’s North American Championship: Fallon Henley (c) vs. Kelani Jordan

* Iron Survivor Qualifier: Sol Ruca vs. Cora Jade

* Iron Survivor Qualifier: Wes Lee vs. Cedric Alexander

* Stephanie Vaquer & Giulia vs. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend

* Adriana Rizzo vs. Nikkita Lyons.

* Ava meeting with NXT tag teams.

Rapper Westside Gunn released his “Still Praying” album on November 1st.

The album cover, which is a photo of the late ‘Sycho’ Sid Vicious, is being promoted with a billboard in Times Square.

You can check out the billboard below: