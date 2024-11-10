WWE has announced a new match for Tuesday night’s episode of NXT.
Earlier today, the company announced that Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia will be teaming up to face off against Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson.
You can check out the updated lineup for Tuesday night’s edition of WWE NXT below:
* NXT Women’s North American Championship: Fallon Henley (c) vs. Kelani Jordan
* Iron Survivor Qualifier: Sol Ruca vs. Cora Jade
* Iron Survivor Qualifier: Wes Lee vs. Cedric Alexander
* Stephanie Vaquer & Giulia vs. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend
* Adriana Rizzo vs. Nikkita Lyons.
* Ava meeting with NXT tag teams.
🚨 🚨 🚨
After what went down during last week's main event, @Steph_Vaquer & @giulia0221g will take on @lashlegendwwe & @JakaraWWE in tag team action THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT!
📺 8/7c on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/7rnAsAjI2Q
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 10, 2024
Rapper Westside Gunn released his “Still Praying” album on November 1st.
The album cover, which is a photo of the late ‘Sycho’ Sid Vicious, is being promoted with a billboard in Times Square.
You can check out the billboard below:
Psycho Sid on a Times Square billboard pic.twitter.com/DWT3PYXfao
— Jason (@_JasonHG) November 9, 2024