A new match has been announced for week two of WWE NXT on The CW Network.
During the debut episode of NXT on CW from October 1 in Chicago, IL., Fatal Attraction called out WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan, who was on special guest commentary for their match on the show.
The post-match segment led to Jordan bringing out WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. The three then beat down the Fatal Attraction trio and left them retreating.
Afterwards, it was announced that Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair & Kelani Jordan vs. the Fatal Attraction trio of Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, And Jazmyn Nyx will take place on next week’s episode of NXT on CW on October 8 from St. Louis, MO.
Also scheduled for the show is Randy Orton vs. Je’Von Evans, A-Town Down Under vs. Fraxiom for the WWE NXT World Tag-Team Championships, Oba Femi vs. Tony D’Angelo for the WWE NXT North American Championship, as well as an appearance by Sexxy Red and more.
.@Jaida_Parkerwwe just walked out on @lolavicewwe #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/C7ntA6XBEc
— WWE (@WWE) October 2, 2024
Business just picked up! @kelani_wwe's backup plan is @BiancaBelairWWE and @Jade_Cargill!!!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/VVvNtJgQj4
— WWE (@WWE) October 2, 2024
"I get to face one of my idols."@WWEJeVonEvans still can't believe he's facing @RandyOrton, but you know he's up for the challenge! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/bPUiao1ryq
— WWE (@WWE) October 2, 2024