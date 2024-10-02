A new match has been announced for week two of WWE NXT on The CW Network.

During the debut episode of NXT on CW from October 1 in Chicago, IL., Fatal Attraction called out WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan, who was on special guest commentary for their match on the show.

The post-match segment led to Jordan bringing out WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. The three then beat down the Fatal Attraction trio and left them retreating.

Afterwards, it was announced that Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair & Kelani Jordan vs. the Fatal Attraction trio of Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, And Jazmyn Nyx will take place on next week’s episode of NXT on CW on October 8 from St. Louis, MO.

Also scheduled for the show is Randy Orton vs. Je’Von Evans, A-Town Down Under vs. Fraxiom for the WWE NXT World Tag-Team Championships, Oba Femi vs. Tony D’Angelo for the WWE NXT North American Championship, as well as an appearance by Sexxy Red and more.