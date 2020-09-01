Bronson Reed vs. Timothy Thatcher has been announced for tomorrow’s WWE NXT Super Tuesday episode on the USA Network.

Reed vs. Thatcher was announced earlier tonight during RAW. We noted last week that it appears Reed, Thatcher and the returning Austin Theory will be feuding with NXT North American Champion Damian Priest.

On a related note, WWE has confirmed that NXT will also air in the temporary timeslot next Tuesday night, September 8. NXT is airing on the next two Tuesday nights due to the NHL Playoffs on the USA Network.

Below is the updated line-up for tomorrow’s show:

* Wade Barrett returns to the NXT announce table

* Bronson Reed vs. Timothy Thatcher

* Street Fight: NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Legado del Fantasma (NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza)

* Fatal 4 Way 60-Minute Iron Man Match for the Vacant NXT Title: Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano

Stay tuned for more on NXT Super Tuesday and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET tomorrow night.

