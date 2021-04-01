The WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles will be defended at the big two-night “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event.

Tonight’s NXT go-home show saw The Way’s Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell pick up a win over newcomers Gigi Dolin and what sounded like Zayda Ramier, the former AQA. After the match, The Way cut a promo to warn the women’s division and then challenged NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart for a title match at Takeover.

Moon and Blackheart came out to accept the challenge for Takeover. It will be Moon and Blackheart defending the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles against Hartwell and LeRae. There is no word yet on what night this match will take place on, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more on the “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event, which takes place on Wednesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 8. Night One will air on the USA Network while Night Two will air on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Below is the current Takeover card, along with a few related shots:

NIGHT ONE – WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7 ON THE USA NETWORK:

NXT Women’s Title Match

Raquel Gonzalez vs. Io Shirai (c)

Triple Threat for the Vacant NXT Tag Team Titles

MSK vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado del Fantasma

NXT UK Title Match

Tommaso Ciampa vs. WALTER (c)

Gauntlet Eliminator for a NXT North American Title Shot

Final 6 Superstars TBD from the 12-Man Battle Royal held on March 31 with Jake Atlas, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Leon Ruff, Austin Theory, Dexter Lumis, Tyler Rust, Kushida, Cameron Grimes, Pete Dunne, Roderick Strong, Bronson Reed, and LA Knight. Winner will challenge Johnny Gargano on Night Two

NIGHT TWO – THURSDAY, APRIL 8 ON THE WWE NETWORK:

NXT Title Match

Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor (c)

Ladder Match for Cruiserweight Title Unification

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar

NXT North American Title Match

Gauntlet Eliminator winner vs. Johnny Gargano (c)

Unsanctioned Match: No Rules, No Liability

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly

NIGHTS TO BE ANNOUNCED:

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

The Way vs. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart (c)

