The WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles will be defended at the big two-night “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event.
Tonight’s NXT go-home show saw The Way’s Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell pick up a win over newcomers Gigi Dolin and what sounded like Zayda Ramier, the former AQA. After the match, The Way cut a promo to warn the women’s division and then challenged NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart for a title match at Takeover.
Moon and Blackheart came out to accept the challenge for Takeover. It will be Moon and Blackheart defending the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles against Hartwell and LeRae. There is no word yet on what night this match will take place on, but we will keep you updated.
Stay tuned for more on the “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event, which takes place on Wednesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 8. Night One will air on the USA Network while Night Two will air on Peacock and the WWE Network.
Below is the current Takeover card, along with a few related shots:
NIGHT ONE – WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7 ON THE USA NETWORK:
NXT Women’s Title Match
Raquel Gonzalez vs. Io Shirai (c)
Triple Threat for the Vacant NXT Tag Team Titles
MSK vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado del Fantasma
NXT UK Title Match
Tommaso Ciampa vs. WALTER (c)
Gauntlet Eliminator for a NXT North American Title Shot
Final 6 Superstars TBD from the 12-Man Battle Royal held on March 31 with Jake Atlas, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Leon Ruff, Austin Theory, Dexter Lumis, Tyler Rust, Kushida, Cameron Grimes, Pete Dunne, Roderick Strong, Bronson Reed, and LA Knight. Winner will challenge Johnny Gargano on Night Two
NIGHT TWO – THURSDAY, APRIL 8 ON THE WWE NETWORK:
NXT Title Match
Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor (c)
Ladder Match for Cruiserweight Title Unification
NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar
NXT North American Title Match
Gauntlet Eliminator winner vs. Johnny Gargano (c)
Unsanctioned Match: No Rules, No Liability
Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly
NIGHTS TO BE ANNOUNCED:
NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match
The Way vs. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart (c)
.@indi_hartwell & @CandiceLeRae want to face @ShotziWWE & @WWEEmberMoon for the #WWENXT Women's #TagTeamTitles at #NXTTakeOver: Stand & Deliver, YOU'RE ON!
But first, a parting gift. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/MtWXwUvjO6
— WWE (@WWE) April 1, 2021
Sugar, Spice, and everything 𝑬𝑽𝑰𝑳. 😈 🧚♂️ #WWENXT @CandiceLeRae @indi_hartwell pic.twitter.com/ww221g8JRF
— WWE (@WWE) April 1, 2021
"@ShotziWWE, @WWEEmberMoon, I'm coming for what's MINE.. and it'll be OUR WAY at #NXTTakeOver: Stand & Deliver!" – @CandiceLeRae #WWENXT @indi_hartwell pic.twitter.com/nsXlVLu48q
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 1, 2021
