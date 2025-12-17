AEW President Tony Khan has added a fresh women’s singles match to tonight’s AEW Dynamite & Collision Holiday Bash lineup.

Khan announced on Wednesday that Jamie Hayter will go one-on-one with recently released WWE Superstar Isla Dawn on the Manchester edition of the special event.

“Before Jamie Hayter vs Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander at AEW Worlds End, Hayter will collide versus rising star Isla Dawn in Manchester on AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash TONIGHT,” Khan wrote via his official X account.

The bout comes just days before Hayter’s high-profile showdown with AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander at AEW Worlds End, giving Hayter one final test before the title clash.

Hayter last competed on Saturday’s AEW Collision, where she surprisingly teamed with Statlander. The duo picked up a win over The Sisters of Sin team of Julia Hart and Skye Blue.

Isla Dawn was also in action during Saturday’s show, which was taped in Cardiff, where she faced Marina Shafir. That match aired on AEW Dark: Stocking Stuffer on Tuesday, with Dawn coming up short.

Tonight’s AEW Holiday Bash matchup now gives Dawn a major spotlight opportunity against one of AEW’s top contenders in the women’s division.

Also advertised for the Wednesday, December 17, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time program are the following matches:

* Continental Classic Blue League: Jon Moxley vs. Rodrick Strong

* Continental Classic Blue League: Mascara Dorada vs. Orange Cassidy

* Continental Classic Gold League: Kyle Fletcher vs. PAC

* Contract Signing for AEW World Title Match: Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page

* Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR vs. Bang Bang Gang

* $1,000,000 Winner Take All Trios Match: The Elite (Young Bucks & Kenny Omega) vs. Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita & Hechicero)

* 8-Woman Tag Match: Mercedes Mone, Athena, Marina Shafir & Megan Bayne vs. Babes of Wrath & Timeless Love Bombs

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Manchester, England.