Former ROH World Television Champion and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Shane Taylor will be returning to the company at Final Battle.

AEW has announced that Taylor and JD Griffey will face Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland in tag team action at ROH Final Battle. The match was confirmed on last night’s AEW Rampage show.

Rampage featured a backstage segment with Renee Paquette asking Lee about the recent issues within Swerve In Our Glory. Taylor then made his debut on AEW programming, asking why Lee has a history of leaving his family. Taylor said Lee left Strickland hanging two weeks back, left Griffey in Dallas, and left Taylor hanging six years ago. Taylor said he went on to become the greatest ROH World Television Champion ever, but their business is far from over. Taylor then suggested they settle their business at Final Battle, proposing a tag team match and telling Lee he needs to find a partner. Taylor walked off, and Strickland appeared, smiling at Lee, who shook his head. Lee asked if he can even trust Strickland, then walked off.

Taylor has never wrestled for AEW, and his last ROH appearance came at Final Battle 2021 last December, where he defeated Kenny King in a Fight Without Honor bout. This will be his first ROH match since AEW President Tony Khan bought the promotion. Griffey has never wrestled for ROH. He has worked three AEW matches – a loss to Tony Nese at the April 15 Dark tapings, a loss to Ethan Page at the May 18 Elevation tapings, and a Handicap Elimination tag team match at the Road Rager Dynamite on June 15, where Wardlow defeated 20 enhancement talent security guards.

ROH Final Battle will mark the first match for Swerve In Our Glory since they failed to win the rematch against AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed at Full Gear on November 19.

The 2022 ROH Final Battle pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, December 10, with a special start time of 4pm ET. The event will air live from College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. Below is the updated card, along with the related promo from Rampage:

ROH World Title Match

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Chris Jericho (c)

Castagnoli must join The Jericho Appreciation Society if he loses.

Pure Wrestling Rules Match for the ROH Pure Title

Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia (c)

ROH Women’s World Title Match

Athena vs. Mercedes Martinez (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Juice Robinson vs. AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe (c)

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Shane Taylor and JD Griffey

“The business between you and I is far from over”@RealKeithLee @swerveconfident @shane216taylor Tune in to #AEWRampage on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/yAvUfCsY5O — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 3, 2022

