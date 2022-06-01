A six-man war with interesting stipulations has been added to the WWE NXT In Your House card.

It was announced during tonight’s In Your House go-home edition of NXT 2.0 that Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde will go up against Tony D’Angelo, Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan, and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo.

Per the stipulations, if Team Tony D wins, then Legado del Fantasma will have to join his family and work under the leadership of Tony. If Legado del Fantasma wins, then Tony and his crew will have to join Legado del Fantasma and work under Escobar.

As seen in the video below, tonight’s NXT 2.0 featured a sitdown meeting between the two sides, held on Escobar’s yacht. Escobar previously defeated Tony D in singles action on the May 17 NXT show, so they needed to up the stakes, and that’s what led to the stipulations for In Your House.

NXT In Your House will take place this Saturday, June 4, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Below is the updated card, along with related footage from tonight’s show:

NXT Title Match

Joe Gacy vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Breakker will lose the title if he’s disqualified.

NXT Women’s Title Match

Wendy Choo vs. Mandy Rose (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

The Creed Brothers vs. Pretty Deadly (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Cameron Grimes (c)

Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro vs. Tony D’Angelo, Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

The losing team will have to join the family of the winning team, and work under their leadership.

