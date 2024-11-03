Kris Statlander is coming for the AEW TBS Championship.

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Statlander officially challenged Mercedes Mone for the AEW TBS Championship at Full Gear 2024.

Kris Statlander is locked in and ready to prove her worth to TBS Champion Mercedes Moné! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@callmekrisstat | @MercedesVarnado pic.twitter.com/27CC04j74C — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2024

Additionally, All Elite Wrestling has announced a four-way tag team title match for Full Gear.

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision, it was announced that Private Party will defend against three other teams that will qualify on upcoming episodes of AEW TV. These matches include:

* AEW Collision (November 9): The Outrunners vs. Top Flight

* AEW Dynamite (November 13): FTR vs. House of Black

* AEW Collision (November 16: La Faccion Ingobernable vs. The Acclaimed

Who will make their way out of the Contenders Series to face Private Party at #AEWFullGear? We find out starting NEXT SATURDAY on #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/R7Fs1He8tk — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) November 3, 2024

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:

* Fight Without Honor: The Learning Tree (Chris Jericho, Big Bill, & Bryan Keith) vs. The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii, & Kyle O’Reilly)

* Jamie Hayter vs. Penelope Ford

* Adam Cole vs. Malakai Black

* Ricochet & Mystery Partner vs. Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita

* Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio Castagnoli & PAC

* The Patriarchy invites HOOK to meet them in the ring.

* The Hurt Syndicate will appear.

This show will go head-to-head with WWE NXT.