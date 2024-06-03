New matches announced for WWE Raw.

WWE returns to the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania live this evening for another episode of its flagship program. The company has since added three matches:

-Finn Balor vs. Dragon Lee

-Kiana James vs. Natalya

-Ricochet vs. Bron Breakker

Previously announced was WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio, Ludwig Kaiser vs. Sheamus, as well as The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar).

Additionally, tonight’s show will feature the follow-up to last week’s shocking conclusion, which saw Liv Morgan plant a massive smooch on an unsuspecting and seemingly aggravated Dominik Mysterio, after he once again inadvertantly helped her retain the WWE Women’s World Championship.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage from Hershey, PA.