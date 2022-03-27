WWE issued the following press release announcing three new matchups for this Tuesday’s edition of NXT 2.0. The new matches will be Ivy Nile vs. Tiffy Stratton, Joe Gacy vs. Draco Anthony, and Nikita Lyons in action. Check out the details, including a full updated lineup for the show, below.

The self-proclaimed “Buff Barbie Doll” Tiffany Stratton will face her strongest challenge when she squares off with Diamond Mine’s “Pitbull” Ivy Nile.

Stratton has impressed the NXT 2.0 faithful with her strength and acrobatic skills since making her debut, but she has yet to face a competitor as dominant as Nile. Another staple in the Diamond Mine faction, Nile has run roughshod over the competition across NXT 2.0 and NXT Level Up with a perfect undefeated singles record since she hit the scene nearly four months ago.

The viral sensation Nikkita Lyons is back and ready to roar once again on NXT 2.0!

After taking the NXT Universe by storm following her dominant debut victory, Lyons looks to stun the world all over again when she steps back in the ring.

Draco Anthony is fed up with Joe Gacy’s persistent efforts to recruit him into his crusade of inclusivity and looks to take a page out of Gacy’s book and settle his dispute in the ring.

For weeks, Gacy has hounded Anthony, interrupting his workouts, surprising him in the parking lot and constantly blowing up his phone to convince the up-and-comer that it is important to have friends and to “stop living a lie and be himself.”