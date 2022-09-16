WWE has announced new matches for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX.

The previous spoiler report on the change to the Fatal 4 Way to crown new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos has been confirmed, with The Street Profits, Los Lotharios and Alpha Academy being replaced, while The New Day were left in.

The Fatal 4 Way will now feature Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci vs. Hit Row’s Ashante “Thee” Adonis and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis vs. The Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland and Butch vs. The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

WWE also confirmed that Bayley will be in action tonight. Her opponent is Raquel Rodriguez, and the storyline is that Rodriguez is looking for payback after Bayley helped IYO SKY and Dakota Kai capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles from Rodriguez and Aliyah on Monday’s RAW.

Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet was also added to tonight’s show. WWE noted how this is the first bout between the formal rivals since Ricochet captured the WWE Intercontinental Title from Zayn on the March 4 SmackDown.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s SmackDown from the Honda Center in Anaheim:

* Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn

* Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* The New Day vs. Hit Row vs. Imperium vs. The Brawling Brutes in a Fatal 4 Way to crown new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos

* Logan Paul returns to WWE TV to make a massive announcement (big spoiler here)

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan and others are set to appear

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.