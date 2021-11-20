NWA President Billy Corgan has announced the full loaded line-up for the upcoming NWA Hard Times II pay-per-view.

Corgan has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will appear at the event as the NWA’s Santa Claus for the evening. Corgan also announced that there will be a special in-ring tribute to Jazz.

Two new title matches were announced for Hard Times II. Chris Adonis will defend the NWA National Heavyweight Title against Judais with Jim Mitchell, while Allysin Kay and Marti Belle of The Hex will defend the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles in a Triple Threat against the team of Kylie Rae and Tootie Lynn, plus Lady Frost and Natalia Markova.

It was also announced that the ROH World Tag Team Titles will be defended at the NWA pay-per-view. Mike Bennett and Matt Taven of The OGK will defend against Aron Stevens and JR Kratos.

Corgan also announced Nick Aldis vs. Thom Latimer for the pay-per-view. If either man is disqualified, they will be suspended for two months, and no one is allowed at ringside.

Corgan will be bringing back the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title soon, which has been vacant since the summer of 2017, and there will be two qualifying matches at the pay-per-view to determine who competes for the strap. Austin Aries vs. Rhett Titus will be the first qualifier, and then there will be a 12-Man Gauntlet Qualifier with Ariya Daivari, Homicide, Kerry Morton, CW Anderson, Luke Hawx, PJ Hawx, Jeremiah Plunkett, Sal Rinauro, Darius Lockhart, Jamie Stanley, Victor Benjamin, and Alex Taylor.

UK wrestling legend Douglas Williams will be in action at Hard Times II, wrestling his first match in the United States in several years. He will go up against Colby Corino, son of the legendary Steve Corino.

Impact Wrestling’s Knockouts Champion Mickie James has also been announced for the NWA pay-per-view, but no opponent has been announced as of this writing.

Finally, a stipulation was added to Cyon vs. NWA World Television Champion Tyrus. This will now be a No DQ, No Time Limit bout with “The Pope” Elijah Burke as the special referee.

The NWA Hard Times II pay-per-view will air live via FITE TV at 8pm ET on Saturday, December 4 from GBS Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. The pre-show will air on the NWA YouTube channel and FITE. Below is the final card, along with the new video featuring Corgan:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Match

Mike Knox vs. Trevor Murdoch (c)

NWA World Women’s Title Match

Melina vs. Kamille (c)

No DQ, No Time Limit: NWA World Television Title Match

Cyon vs. Tyrus (c)

Special Referee: “The Pope” Elijah Burke.

NWA World Tag Team Titles Match

The End’s Odinson and Parrow vs. La Rebelión’s Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450 (c)

NWA National Heavyweight Title Match

Judais vs. Chris Adonis (c)

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Triple Threat

Lady Frost and Natalia Markova vs. Kylie Rae and Tootie Lynn vs. Allysin Kay and Marti Belle (c)

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

Aron Stevens and JR Kratos vs. Mike Bennett and Matt Taven (c)

NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title Tournament Qualifier

Austin Aries vs. Rhett Titus

Pre-show: NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title Tournament Gauntlet Qualifier

Ariya Daivari vs. Homicide vs. Kerry Morton vs. CW Anderson vs. Luke Hawx vs. PJ Hawx vs. Jeremiah Plunkett vs. Sal Rinauro vs. Darius Lockhart vs. Jamie Stanley vs. Victor Benjamin vs. Alex Taylor

Nick Aldis vs. Thom Latimer

If either man is disqualified, they will be suspended for two months. No one allowed at ringside.

Douglas Williams vs. Colby Corino

Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James vs. TBA

In-ring tribute to Jazz

Mick Foley appears as Santa Claus for the night

