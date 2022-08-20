New matches and a new segment have been announced for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH.

A father vs. son match has been announced for Dynamite with Billy Gunn taking on Colten Gunn.

Gunn appeared on AEW Rampage last night and promised to “spank the asses” of Colten and Austin Gunn after they turned on him this past Wednesday on Dynamite. Billy is bringing The Acclaimed with him while Austin will be in Colten’s corner.

Britt Baker vs. KiLynn King has also been announced for Dynamite.

Baker appeared on Rampage and said DMD may not have a #1 contender for the women’s title matches at All Out, but there’s nothing else they’d rather do than watch the implosion of the ThunderStorm tag team as AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa defends against Toni Storm. Regarding ThunderStorm, Baker said she can’t think of a more “toxic” tag team in all of pro wrestling, and Jamie Hayter added that DMD isn’t “toxic” at all. Baker also warned Rosa that she knows she can’t beat Storm again, while taunting Storm over how she joined up with Rosa. Baker said she and her crew will be watching, and waiting.

Finally, AEW has announced that Ricky Starks will speak on Dynamite to address how he was recently attacked by former tag team partner Powerhouse Hobbs.

Friday’s AEW Rampage featured a segment where The Factory was playing dominoes. Hobbs interrupted and flipped the table, expressing anger over how The Factory didn’t take out Starks. QT Marshall promised they would take care of Starks, who also appeared on Rampage and said he has a few things to say about Hobbs.

Below is the updated announced line-up for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite:

* Ricky Starks will address Powerhouse Hobbs

* Britt Baker vs. KiLynn King

* Billy Gunn vs. Colten Gunn

* AEW, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood vs. Jay Lethal in a non-title match

* First Round match in the tournament to crown the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions with Death Triangle (AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta Oscuro) vs. United Empire (IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher). Winners will face The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks) in the semi-finals

* AEW World Champion CM Punk vs. Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for the Undisputed AEW World Title

