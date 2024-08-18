WWE has announced some new matches and segments for the August 20th episode of NXT on USA.
First, Chase U will hold a celebration after winning the NXT tag team titles on the August 13th episode from Axiom and Nathan Frazier.
After their tag team title victory, #ChaseU will hold a championship celebration THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT!
8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/8lBI1bIHKq
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 18, 2024
Then, Ashante Adonis will battle Dion Lennox in singles action.
After a run-in backstage last week, @tehutimiles will go one-on-one with @DionLennoxWWE THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT!
8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/w7tH3DUxlA
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 18, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP FOR NXT:
-Joe Hendry vs. Wes Lee vs. Pete Dunne NXT Title #1 Contender’s Match
-Jaida Parker vs. Wren Sinclair vs. Adriana Rizzo vs. Karmen Petrovic vs. Kendal Grey vs. Sol Ruca No Mercy Gauntlet Eliminator
-Wendy Choo vs. Lola Vice
-Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
-Chase U (Ridge Holland & Andre Chase) celebrate winning NXT Tag Team Titles
-Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis vs. Dion Lennox