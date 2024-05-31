The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision continues to take shape.

On Friday, All Elite Wrestling confirmed multiple additional bouts for the June 1 episode of AEW Collision, which is a taped show from Palm Springs, California.

Now confirmed for the 6/1 installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT Saturday night prime time program is Daniel Garcia & Katsuyori Shibata vs. The Workhorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry), as well as Thunder Rosa vs. Reina Dorada.

This will mark The Workhorsemen’s return to AEW television after Henry suffered a broken jaw in March.

Previously announced for this week’s episode of AEW Collision on 6/1 is Will Ospreay (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the AEW International Championship, The Gates of Agony & Brian Cage will be in action, plus we will hear from FTR.

