AEW has announced two new matchups for this coming Monday’s edition of DARK: ELEVATION, which includes former NWA women’s champion Thunder Rosa in action against an unknown opponent.

The second bout will see Ethan Page team up with Scorpio Sky to battle Matt and Mike Sydal. On last night’s Dynamite Page and Sky cut a promo together claiming that they were being overlooked, but that a new chapter “begins on Monday.” The indication is that the duo will be tagging well past just this Monday.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR ELEVATION

-Thunder Rosa in action

-Ethan Page/Scorpio Sky versus The Sydal Brothers