Another match has been added to the AEW Double or Nothing pre-show lineup.

AEW announced on Thursday that the Double or Nothing Buy-In will now feature a 10-man tag team bout pitting Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, Roderick Strong, Big Boom AJ, and QT Marshall against Shane Taylor Promotions.

Representing Shane Taylor Promotions in the match will be Anthony Agogo, Lee Moriarty, Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, and Shane Taylor.

That’s not all.

AEW also confirmed a unique AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship eliminator match for the Buy-In show. Champions Divine Dominion, consisting of Megan Bayne and Lena Kross, will take on Viva Van and Zayda Steel in a five-minute challenge.

Under the stipulation, if Van and Steel are able to survive the full five minutes against the reigning champions, they will earn a future shot at the AEW Women’s World Tag Team titles.

AEW Double or Nothing takes place this Sunday, May 24, from Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York.