Two more matchups have been locked in for next week’s AEW Full Gear 2025 pay-per-view, adding even more depth to an already-stacked lineup.

Saturday’s Collision opened with The Death Riders scoring a decisive victory, which led directly to the night’s biggest development. After the match, PAC grabbed the microphone and delivered a pointed message. He referenced the violent spot from Blood & Guts where he sent Darby Allin flying off a platform and crashing through a flaming table, framing it as unfinished business that needed to be settled. PAC laid down a Full Gear challenge on the spot for one week from Saturday, and AEW officials later confirmed the bout as official for the PPV card.

In addition, AEW has added a chaotic, money-on-the-line special to the Tailgate Brawl pre-show. A four-way match for $200,000 will pit Max Caster & Anthony Bowens against the Bang Bang Gang, Bryan Keith & Big Bill, and The Outrunners. All four teams appeared in promos to hype the bout, with Caster & Bowens leaning into their awkward dynamic — noting they plan to win the cash and “hopefully never team again.”

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for AEW Full Gear 2025 on 11/22:

* Darby Allin vs. PAC

* Casino Gauntlet match to crown inaugural AEW National Champion

* AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page defends against Samoa Joe in a steel cage match

* AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander defends against Mercedes Mone

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Brodido (Bandido & Brody King) defend against FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood)

* TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher defends against Mark Briscoe in a no DQ match where a Briscoe loss puts him in the Don Callis Family

* Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express (Jack Perry & Luchasaurus) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt & Jackson) and Josh Alexander

* Pre-Show: Big Boom AJ & QT Marshall vs. RPG Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta)

* Pre-Show match for $200,000: Max Caster & Anthony Bowens vs. The Bang Bang Gang vs. Bryan Keith & Big Bill vs. The Outrunners

For those who missed this week’s show, check out our complete AEW Collision Results 11/15/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/22 for live AEW Full Gear 2025 results coverage.