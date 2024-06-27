The lineup for the AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 “go-home” episode of AEW Rampage continues to take shape.

As noted, AEW announced The Infantry vs. Gabe Kidd & Roderick Strong for the Friday, June 28, 2024 episode of AEW Rampage.

Additionally, Orange Cassidy vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) in tag-team action, El Phantasmo vs. AR Fox in an AEW TNT Championship Qualifying Match, Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue, and Shingo Takagi vs. Dalton Castle has been announced for the show.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at 10/9c for live AEW Rampage results coverage.