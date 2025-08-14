Some updates have surfaced regarding the lineup for this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Ahead of the August 15 episode from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis surfaced on social media with some updates for the show.

Now confirmed for the 8/15 blue brand program is Alexa Bliss vs. Piper Niven, as well as The Miz & Carmelo Hayes vs. FrAxiom.

Previously announced for Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Boston are multiple crossovers with cult-classic cartoon “King of the Hill,” Drew McIntyre explaining his attack of CM Punk, as well as DIY vs. The Street Profits.

