New matches have been added to the August 9th episode of WWE SmackDown.

Two #1 contender’s matchups will happen on the show, which takes place from the Bok Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma and will air on FOX. Andrade will be taking on Santos Escobar, with the winner facing LA Knight for the U.S. Title. Then, DIY will face Pretty Deadly, with the winner of that match challenging The Bloodline for the tag team titles.

UPATED LINEUP FOR SMACKDOWN:

-Roman Reigns returns

-LA Knight’s US Title celebration

-Santos Escobar vs. Andrade, winner gets future shot at WWE U.S. Championship

-DIY vs. Pretty Deadly, winner gets future shot at the WWE Tag Team Championship

-Jade Cargill vs. Alba Fyre

-Street Profits vs. A-Town Down Under