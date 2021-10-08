Impact Wrestling has announced the participants for the Shannon “Daffney” Spruill Memorial Monster’s Ball Match at Saturday’s Knockouts Knockdown special event.

The match will feature Jordynne Grace, Alisha Edwards, Savannah Evans, and Kimber Lee.

It was also announced that Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will defend her title in a “Pick Your Poison” match this Saturday. Her opponent will be picked by Bound For Glory opponent Mickie James, and Purrazzo will then pick an opponent for James at a later date.

Impact’s Knockouts Knockdown event will air this Saturday via the Impact Plus platform. It was previously taped at Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN. Below is the updated card:

Knockouts Title Match

Opponent to be picked by Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood vs. Rosemary and Havok (c)

Shannon “Daffney” Spruill Memorial Monster’s Ball Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Savannah Evans vs. Kimber Lee

Knockouts Knockdown Tournament

First Round Match: Tasha Steelz vs. Jamie Senegal

First Round Match: Chelsea Green vs. Renee Michelle

First Round Match: Lady Frost vs. Rachael Ellering

First Round Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Brandi Lauren

Winner to receive future Knockouts Title shot.

